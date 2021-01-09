Vox Pop: Should 2023 presidential ticket be zoned to particular region or...?

Kindly Share This Story:

Although the 2023 presidential election is about two years away, recent events in the Nigerian political space point to the fact that for many politicians, the race started a long time ago.

However, there are growing agitations for power shift to the South, rotational Presidency as well as other permutations about the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket in both the ruling All Progressives Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

LUMINOUS JANNAMIKE spoke to some Nigerians to find out what they think about zoning the office of the President to any part of the country in the 2023 elections.

Zoning connotes division— Nura Jibrin

Let the 2023 presidential ticket be open to all Nigerians. Zoning connotes division. There’s this sense of parochialism that goes with zoning. It is a typical way of saying Nigeria is not one as we claim.

Zoning also contributes to the election and appointment of incompetent persons into political and public offices. Why talk about zoning when we have multiple political parties? Can all of them agree on a particular region to produce the President?

South-East Presidency would rest Biafra agitation — Okeke Iloegbunam

In my own opinion, the office of the President should be zoned to the south-eastern part of Nigeria. The region has not produced a president since independence.

The country desperately needs the Igbo man’s sense of industry to revive our shrinking economy. Above all, an Igbo presidency in 2023 will end the agitation for Biafra and restore faith in ‘One Nigeria’.

Competence above all else— Ibrahim Salisu Gimba

The 2023 presidency should be open to all Nigerians. I’m for competency above region or religion.

Let South decide next President — Ahmad Ibrahim

I am of the opinion that for fairness and equity, northerners should allow a southerner to rule the country. So, it should be zoned to the South.

However, the southerners should decide which geopolitical zone of the South should produce the new President in 2023.

Zoning builds national cohesion, unity — Agabaidu Jideani

I am for power rotation because the convention is zoning for national cohesion and unity.

Concession should be made to South-East —Emiene Odaudu

I think the South-East should be given a chance. But will the people organise themselves well enough to take advantage of any concession that may be made to them? That is another matter entirely.

Let 2023 presidential ticket be narrowed down to South-East, South-South— Agbonavbare Imade

I believe personally it should be zoned to either the South-East or South-South. No part should hold power at the expense of other zones and the benefits of the nation as a whole.

It will be very beneficial to all if there is change.

Let political parties honour their gentleman’s agreement— Ibrahim Husseini Ndayako

Well, from what I hear, there is a gentleman’s agreement among members of the major political parties on rotational presidency and zoning. So, I feel it should be honoured.

