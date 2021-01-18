Videos, pictures, reactions as students resume school today

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Students have resumed school today. Reactions have trailed the reopening of schools as covid-19 pandemic surges. As at today, Nigeria has recorded 110,387 coronavirus infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has also confirmed a total number of 1,435 deaths since coronavirus came to Nigeria on February, 2020.

Videos and pictures of students, teachers and parents were taken as their children return back to school.

READ ALSO:

Parents who spoke said they are not happy considering the rise in the pandemic. Others said they are happy, considering the number of months wasted at home. They advised that all the covid-19 preventive protocols are obeyed to the least.

See pictures and videos below:

Kindly Share This Story: