VIDEO: Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama battles Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama who recently got embroiled in a fight with Etinosa Idemudia has shared a video herself on a hospital bed battling the dreaded Coronavirus.

Also read:

The actress who is on oxygen describes the virus as terrible, saying she’s thankful to God that it’s her rather than her children.

“Covid-19 is a terrible terrible virus. I can’t even explain. So exhausting. 3 weeks and still counting. I couldn’t have been more careful with the kids going to school. I would rather go through this than my children,” she says

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: