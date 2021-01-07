Breaking News
Translate

Video: Chaos in Ghana Parliament as lawmakers rumble over sitting position

On 5:42 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ghana has made sure not to be left out of the early 2021 activities as the Ghanian Parliament gave a show for it.

Tension filled the Ghanian parliament on Wednesday, as MP-elect for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, comfortably sat on the laps of her colleague, Kwabena Akandoh, the MP-elect for Juaboso, after they engaged in a row over sitting position.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Facebook bans Trump ‘indefinitely’: Zuckerberg

Akandoh explained while granting Newsmen interview that when Ursula party members entered the room and found that his party members were seated on the right-wing, they moved to the left but Ursula refused which led to a row.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!