Van de Beek will get his chance at Man United ― Solskjaer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Temisan Amoye

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated his commitment to keeping Dutch midfielder, Donny Van de Beek at the club despite struggling for game time.

Since Van de Beek’s arrival from Dutch giants Ajax in a £40million deal, the Dutchman has made a shocking two league starts for Manchester United.

The lack of game time prompted Netherlands boss Frank de Boer to suggest that Van de Beek might need to consider moving this January, to secure regular playing time at another club, in order to guarantee his chances of being selected by the Netherlands for EURO 2021

However, Solskjaer has reiterated his faith in the former Ajax star and revealed he will be handed a rare chance to start when the Red Devils face Watford in the FA Cup tie on Saturday.

“I’ve answered this question so many times,” the Norwegian said.

“There are so many examples of players needing a little bit of time quality players. We have many players ourselves and there are other clubs with examples. Sometimes it takes time. You don’t expect people who care for him to be quiet at times, especially when they want the best for them.

“Donny is going to play tomorrow. There’s another chance for him. Yes, I’ve spoken to him and reiterated and made him aware of how much we rate him. But he’ll play tomorrow, and that’s a good chance to kick on.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: