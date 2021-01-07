UTCCL gives account of stewardship, to hold thanksgiving service

Kindly Share This Story:

A group under the aegis of Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs Lagos, UTCCL, has given account of its stewardship after four years of meritorious service to the people of Urhobo resident in Lagos.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, High Chief Vincent Ahwi, and Secretary, Chief Godspower Ikpimi is equally using the opportunity to inform the public that they will be holding a thanksgiving service for a successful four years of service to Urhobo people resident in Lagos.

The event, according to the statement, will hold on Sunday, Janury 10, 2021 at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Prince Tajudeen Adio Crescent, Off Okun Owa Street, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos.

The group recalled that since its inauguration in November 4, 2016 under the auspices of the of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Lagos, it has encountered challenging moments, which include series of court cases and the death of their aged members, including Papa Williams Okagbare and Mama Margaret Diaso.

“There was also, the tragic incident of herdsmen kidnapping in which three of our members were miraculously saved by God,” it said.

The group, however stated that despite the challenges, it recorded a modest and monumental success that include the appointment of an Urhobo son as a Commissioner for the first time ever in history Urhobos resident in Lagos State, adding that the recognition of the South South geopolitical zone by Governor Babajide Sanwo–Olu as stakeholders for the first time ever is another credible achievement.

The Council called for the support and prayers of the Urhobo people, stressing that it is only fair that they show appreciation to Almighty God for His goodness and abundance of mercies.

“It is our belief that from the above-mentioned achievements in fours (4) years, it is worth celebrating and Thanking God, COVID -19 notwithstanding,” the statement read.

