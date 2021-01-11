Use your new position to forge greater of Nigeria, Buhari tells Prof Obiozor, new Ohanaeze President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, urged the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor to deploy his immense experience within and outside government to forge greater unity of the country.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja felicitated with the eminent diplomat and scholar, who was Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Israel, and Cyprus on his election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

According to the President, “Given Prof. Obiozor’s rich background, especially, in international affairs and pan-Nigerian commitment, I have little doubt that his election is well-deserved and will serve not only the interest of Ndigbo but also that of his fatherland.

“We need all hands to be on deck for this country to move forward in peace and unity.”

While wishing the former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, a successful tenure, President Buhari enjoined Prof Obiozor to be a “unifying force beyond his immediate constituency.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

