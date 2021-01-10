US: We’re ready to lend our expertise, service to your govt; NIDOA, NIDOA-USA assure Biden, Harris

Kindly Share This Story:

…congratulate president, vice president-elect

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Nigerians in the Americas under the umbrella of Nigerians In Diaspora Organization Americas (NIDOA and NIDOA-USA) have pledged their support to the incoming government of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris, saying they were ready to offer their expertise and services to the administration.

In a statement on Sunday, the group congratulated the President-elect and the Vice President-elect on their victory and urged greater ties between United States of America and Nigeria.

The statement was jointly signed by the Chairman, NIDOA-BoT, Chief (Engr) Obed Monago; Chairman, NIDOA- USA, Hon. Isaac Inyang; NIDOA PRD, Zee Nagberi and Barth Shepkong, NIDOA-USA.

The statement which was made available to Vanguard in Abuja read thus: “The Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Dear Mr President-elect.

“We, Nigerians in the Americas under the umbrella of Nigerians In Diaspora Organization Americas (NIDOA and NIDOA-USA), heartily congratulate you on your election as the 46th President of the United States of America.

“We also congratulate the Vice President-elect, Senator Kamala Harris, on her trailblazing victory as the first female and first African American to be elected as Vice President of the United States.

“Nigerian Diaspora in the USA have been remarkable contributors to the fabrics of American successes and breakthroughs in the last decades. As people, who value and respect democratic principles, Nigerian-Americans played a decisive part through our solid votes in ushering in your victory.

“Just recently, Nigerian Diaspora further played a significant role in the victories of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the State of Georgia’s run-off election of which both won. Indeed, Jon Ossoff acknowledged the crucial part played by Africans, especially Nigerian Diaspora in their victory.

“Countries of the world are looking forward to the global leadership of the United States under your administration, more so, as at this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are extending our hands in sincere friendship and partnership in working with your administration not only in restoring normalcy in the US by building “back better”, but also in a renewed collaboration with the Nigerian-American community.

“We assure you of our readiness to lend our expertise and service wherever they may be needed. Furthermore, we have no doubt that your administration will work with Nigeria and other African countries to consolidate the dividends of democracy and grow the African economy.

“We are hopeful that, over the course of your presidency, relations between Nigeria and the United States of America will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“Once more, our hearty congratulations to You and Senator Harris. God bless the United States of America and Long Live Nigeria!”

