US Presidential Election: Phone call between Trump, Georgia’s secretary leaked

A leaked phone call between Donald Trump and Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger in which the US president appeals for the official to help overturn the state’s election result has triggered demands for a criminal investigation.

The call, which was first published by The Washington Post on Sunday, finds Mr Trump – who has doggedly refused to accept his defeat – attempting to pressure Mr Raffensperger into changing the state’s certified result, which saw Joe Biden claim a narrow victory on 3 November.

The contents of the call were branded potentially criminal by a number of lawyers and also sparked calls – including from Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – that he be impeached.

It later emerged that Mr Trump had attempted to contact Mr Raffensperger up to 18 times since the election, with the White House finally making contact over the weekend.

Culled from Independent.co.uk

Vanguard News Nigeria

