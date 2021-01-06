US lawmakers denounce ‘coup’ as Trump supporters storm Congress

Kindly Share This Story:

US lawmakers decried an attempted “coup” against the US government Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump smashed into the US Congress and shut down legislative sessions.

“A mob storming the US Capitol to overturn an election. A coup in progress,” said Representative Val Demings in a tweet.

“This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it’s happening in America because of lawless lawmakers,” added another congressman, Seth Moulton.

Others also characterizing the assault as a coup attempt blamed Trump for inciting the protesters, who halted the confirmation by Congress of Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 election.

“The president is inciting domestic terrorism,” said Representative Mark Pocan.

