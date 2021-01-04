Breaking News
US-Based Afrobeats Star, MezziBanks Weds Popular TV Presenter, Jennifer Austin

It was celebration galore as Popular US-Based Afro-beats Star, Oyowe Messiah Egwolo, a.k.a MezziBanks, took his long-time heartthrob and popular TV Presenter, Jennifer Austin to the altar, to finally put a marital long-life commitment to the ever-blossoming union.

The very modest civil wedding which held at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel, was graced by very few close friends and family members as MezziBanks and Jennifer Austin committed to forever in love.

The couple, already blessed with a son, were all smiles as it was evident this was a dream come true for the lovebirds.

MezziBanks, whose recent single ‘Choko’ is still doing well on streaming platforms alongside the video, hopes to drop another single in the coming weeks in celebration of his new status.

