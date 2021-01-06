Urhobo youth leaders ask court to sack NDDC Sole Administrator

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

URHOBO youths under the aegis of Urhobo Youth Leaders Council, UYLC, have approached a Federal High Court sitting in Warri demanding the sack of the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa.

The plaintiff in the suit, Comrade Lucky Emonefe in his affidavit in support of originating summons on behalf of UYLC, further described the appointment of Mr. Akwa as illegal and a breach of the act establishing the commission.

Defendants in the case with suit No FHC/W12/CS/2/2021 are; Federal Government of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, NDDC, Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa and the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio.

The plaintiff amongst others, is seeking a declaration that the NDDC act does not provide for and envisage the office of sole administrator for the 3rd defendant and for anyone to be appointed as such thereby making his appointment null and void.

In a statement issued yesterday, Comrade Emonefe who is also the UYLC president, said: “We are seeking an order of the court restraining the defendants, their agents, administrators, privies and/or servants as well as the general public from recognising the 4th defendant as sole administrator of the 3rd defendant.

“We had to head to court because the appointment of the 4th defendant is illegal, null and void and breach of the act establishing the NDDC Act.

“Our decision to approach the court was born out of the genuine desire of all Urhobo youths to demand a substantive board that will facilitate development in the Niger Delta region because we see the appointment as an aberration and deviating from the aims for which the commission was established.”

Kindly Share This Story: