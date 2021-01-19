[Updated] COVID-19 spike: Lagos oxygen demand of 360 per day to hit 750 by January 31 — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

….Urges residents with malaria-like symptoms to go for virus test

…24,00 pupils out of school after lockdown

…Directs 57 LGA bosses monarchs to embark on public sensitization

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has raised the alarm over rising COVID-19 positive cases saying, the oxygen demands by patients has risen from 70 to 360 per day and projected to hit 750 by end of January 2021.

Sanwo-Olu, also said in the second wave of the pandemic any malaria-like symptoms by the patient should be considered as COVID-19 and patient should go for test unless proven otherwise.

The governor, made the remarks on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen on the update of COVID-19 situation in the state, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Oxygen strategy

According to Sanwo-Olu, “The increase in the positivity of cases has necessitated the provision of greater amounts of concentrated oxygen for the

moderate to severe cases on admission in our isolation centres.

“Over the last few weeks, the demand for oxygen has risen from 70 6-litre cylinders per day to 350 6-litre cylinders in our Yaba Mainland Hospital.

“This is projected to more than double to 750 6-litre cylinders, before the end of January 2021.

“ln addition to providing oxygen at our isolation centres, the Lagos State Government has decentralized the availability of oxygen across the State through the provision of 10 oxygen and sampling kiosks.

“Oxygen therapy and other related services will be provided to patients that require them.

‘Five of these 10 oxygen centres have been commissioned while the remaining five will be ready for use within the next four weeks.

“It is our expectation that these sampling kiosks would be easily accessible to residents that require oxygen therapy at the level of Local Government Areas, LGAs as stabilization points prior to onward transmission to our Isolation centres, if

required.

“This strategy is to further increase the lighting chance of Lagos residents that have contracted the virus and require immediate oxygen therapy.

“In this second wave of the current pandemic, any malaria-like symptoms should be considered as COVID-19 virus infection unless and until otherwise proven. Any affected individual with COVID-like symptoms should proceed to any of our public health facilities and/or laboratories to get tested for free.

“It is also important that we do not stigmatize or discriminate against anyone affected by this virus. Albeit highly contagious, the virus is not a death sentence, in most cases. Seeking help early and quickly significantly improves the chances of survival for severe to critical cases.”

School reopening

Sanwo-Olu said,” As schools commenced activities on Monday, January 18, 2021, this was a difficult decision to make in light of the second wave of Covid-19 but I assure you It was the best decision for our children safety and long-term development especially our most vulnerable children.

“After the first lockdown imposed on the state in the wake of the COVID-19 last year, about 24, 000 pupils are yet to return to schools. There is a challenge if we keep them out of schools for too long.

“Most of them are now engaged in menial works. So, returning to school is a form of save haven for our children.”

“The staff and management of the Ministry of Education have been monitoring compliance of both public and private schools compliance with the safety policies and protocols.

“Parents are encouraged to ensure the protocols of safety are adhered to in their homes and live responsibly, at all times. in and out of the home.

“The school resumption is not sacrosanct. We will be reviewing the strategy periodically.

“We are where we are today because of non-compliance with safety guidelines by residents.”

Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions

On testing capacity, Sanwo-Olu added that private consortium has significantly increased capacity with the state conducting between 2,000 and 3,000 tests per day, saying that so far, a total of 263,358 tests have been conducted between public and private laboratories, with 41,374 diagnosed as positive.

“This has allowed us the opportunity to target our interventions with precision and ensure the efficient use and mobilisation of resources. It is important to clarify, once again, that those that fall within the case definition—that is, have symptoms, such as fever, cough, cold, inability to smell or taste, headaches or general body weakness—or those who come into close contact with anyone with any of these symptoms are eligible for free testing at any of our public laboratories,” he stated.

in order to augment efforts and previous success of flattening the curve, Sanwo-Olu urged residents to wear a mask everywhere, ensure regular washing of hands, use of hand sanitisers, follow social distancing guidelines, among others

He continued, “, We will continue to clamp down on all persons and organisations who flout the protocols and guidelines we have established.

” So far, a total of 556 people have been arrested for breaching the Covid-19 Regulations, 502 prosecuted and convicted to date while 35 clubs and event centres have been sealed. The Safety Commission and Lagos State Task Force will continue to carry out enforcement across the State and will not hesitate to bring errant defaulters to book.

All Places of Worship are advised to register on the Lagos State Safety Registration Portal and to visit the Portal regularly for updates on our Safety Protocols and conditions for operating. Similarly, all Hospitality Businesses, Restaurants, Hotels, Event Centers, and related entities should register on the Site, and follow all guidelines. In the meantime, and until further notice, all Night Clubs in Lagos State must remain closed.”

Meantime, Sanwo-Olu directed chairmen of the 57 councils as well as the council of traditional rulers, and chiefs across the state to commence a massive sensitisation on prevention of COVID-19 pandemic as part of precautionary measures to combat the second wave of the virus in the state.

The exercise which includes: members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council, Sanwo-Olu, also urged chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, to commence decontamination of their various domains.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Council of Obas and Chiefs, LG/LCDA Chairmen, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council, reiterated that those measures have become expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infection.

Lawal therefore stressed the need to ensure members of their communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus such as; the wearing of facemasks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

While commending stakeholders for their support at the wake of the pandemic in the year 2020, the commissioner, assured that with the support of the citizens, the state will emerge out of the health challenge stronger with better health structures and with a prosperous economy.

