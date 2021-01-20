United Nigeria Airline‘ll boost our revenue — FAAN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said that the coming of a new airline; United Nigeria, has increased the number of domestic flights at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu to seven airlines.

FAAN also stated that the airline will increase its revenue base and afford passengers a wider choice of operators and routes.

AIIA Airport manager, Mrs. Cecilia Oguama made the disclosures when the new airline’s demonstration flight landed at the airport, on Wednesday, adding that its operations would also bring about an improved aviation service.

According to Oguama, “What this landing implies is an increase of flight operations, an increase of more routes and increase of passengers too. It will affect our revenue positively because we expect with this flight, that means we have almost seven domestic airlines and I am sure they will expand the routes because apart from Lagos and Abuja we may have more routes, so passengers will increase choices. Our expectation is that they will bring excellence on board, they will bring timeliness, and that they will do things better and improve on the aviation sector.”

Stressing the scale-up of FAAN’s revenue base, AIIA Head of Commercial department Mr. Victor Egu, stated that the United Nigeria Airline has added no less than ten percent to the Authority’s revenue generation.

He also said that the airline will serve as a home base for the states of the southeast after the area had lacked such in the recent past.

“This is a whole gamut of revenue source for us, because over time we’ve had just about two airlines operating in Enugu and right now having an additional airline will add almost at least 10 percent of our annual revenue from the aeronautic revenue to our revenue sources, so it’s a very big expectation from us in terms of revenue.

“The travelers here coming from all the states surrounding Enugu will be honoured with these services and in addition, this airport happens to be hosting this airline as their home base, and we have not had anything like that in the recent past, so we are gladdened by the opportunity.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: