UNILAG online classes free, not charging ₦50,000 ― Management

By Rasheed Sobowale

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has disclaimed rumour that it would be charging its returning students a sum of fifty thousand naira, N50,000, for online lectures and examinations.

The school also reiterated its readiness to commence online lectures on January 25.

A press statement posted on the school’s official website titled: “DISCLAIMER: UNILAG RESUMPTION IS ABSOLUTELY FREE” reads; “The Management of University of Lagos wishes to inform all students, parents and the general public, that a notice on the internet purporting that returning students of the University of Lagos are to pay a sum of ₦50,000 for online lectures and examinations, is FALSE and should be disregarded.

“All students are to commence online lectures on Monday, January 25, 2021, at absolutely NO COST.

“In the future, it is advised that our esteemed stakeholders and interested individuals kindly check the official University of Lagos website (www.unilag.edu.ng) and official social media platforms for verified information about the University.”

Vanguard quoting Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye, UNILAG’s Head of Media Unit, had earlier reported that the school decided to continue its curricular activities online due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

