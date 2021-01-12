Unemployment: Lily-Blaiz Global set to empower youths in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

A private company, Lily – Blaiz Global Concept Nig. LTD has offered to train youths in Kogi state for skills acquisition to complement the Kogi state Government efforts in entrepreneurship scheme.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Lilian Ameh who disclosed this to Journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday said the growing rate of unemployment across the country is alarming and deserves necessary action by both the government and the private sector.

Amen said while Governor Yahaya Bello’s Administration is thriving in youth empowerment, her company decided to offer her service in order to achieve more goals in that venture.

“The objective is to contribute to the efforts of both the federal and state governments towards reducing poverty and unemployment currently plaguing the country.”

The CEO said the company has trained over 1000 youths across the country in CCTV System, electric fencing, security locks, Gate automation, Car remote control, smoke detector and DC lightning.

“Youths in Lagos, Abuja and PortHarcout, have benefited from this programme with many now on their own and training others.”

Ameh said the company has apparatus and necessary tools for the training programme scheduled to commence soon in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, “The company is not in partnership with any authority, group, agency, or government, but will operate under the ambit of the law. Willing participants are welcomed and we promise to provide adequate training both practical and theory,” she added.

She, however, welcomes any group, organisations, agencies, political leaders and companies who might require the services of the company in regards to the training to come forward.

Ameh, therefore, commended Kogi State government for enabling peace, tranquillity and security for the operations of private companies in the state, promising that they will deliver to the benefit of the people.

While expressing confidence in the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, Ameh called on all well-meaning people to give the governor necessary cooperation to succeed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: