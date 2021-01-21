Ultimatum to Herders: Ondo lawmakers blast Garba Shehu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

Members of the State House of Assembly have said that ” The seven days ultimatum issued to herdsmen to quit the state Forests is a good intention meant to secure the lives and property of the people.

A statement by the Chairman House Committee on information, Hon Gbenga Omole noted that the quit notice followed ” the incessant cases of kidnapping, and other criminal activities traceable to herders in the state forest reserves.

They lamented the loss of lives and property attributed to the nefarious activities of herders in Ondo State.

” The mindless killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the gruesome murder of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adewusi, the recent killing of the Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology Akure among others are still very fresh in our memory”

Also read:

While commending Governor Akeredolu for his courage in issuing the vacation order, the Lawmakers condemned the statement credited to the presidential spokesperson Shehu Garba criticising the stance of the Governor.

They noted that residents of the state have gone through a lot of trauma in the hands of these criminal-minded individuals adding that it is the onerous responsibility of government to protect the lives and property of the citizenry.

While pledging their support for the quit notice given by the Governor, the Lawmakers stated that they may have to cut short their recess to attend to this burning issue.

They urged registered herders to go about their legitimate duties without fear.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: