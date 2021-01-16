Ugandan electoral commission says President Museveni re-elected with 58% votes

Kindly Share This Story:

long-time president, Yoweri Museveni, has been re-elected with 58.64 per cent of the vote, according to the country’s electoral commission.

The commission announced this on Saturday afternoon.

Provisional Presidential results from di announcement from Uganda Electoral Commission on Saturday around 9:00 am showed that Museveni was leading.

Election results from from 86 per cent of polling stations indicated that the incumbent president garnered 5,300,831 votes (58%) while main opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine got 3,119,965 votes (34.62%).

Ugandans expect the final results of the election later in the day.

Meanwhile, Kyagulanyi has alleged widespread fraud during the election, (dpa/NAN) Vanguard News Nigeria

