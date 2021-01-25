Udo Ekpenyong: Akwa Ibom PDP declares one-week mourning

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom has declared a one-week mourning period, effective January 25, 2021, following the death of the State Chairman of the Party, the late Obong (Hon.) Udo Ekpenyong.

According to a statement of the decision reached by the State Working Committee, SWC of the Party and signed by the State Deputy Chairman, Rt. (Hon.) Lawrence Udosen, the party has directed that flags in the PDP flags in the State Secretariat Complex, as well as those at the Chapter and Ward offices, must be flown at half-mast.

The State Working Committee of the Party in the statement added that “for a selfless and forward-thinking leader like the late Obong Udo Ekpenyong, no demonstration of grief will ever be too much.”

While praying that the special grace of God will be sufficient for the bereaved family as they wade through this period of excruciating grief, the PDP in Akwa Ibom also urged all members of the party to continue to stay safe and strictly observe all subsisting Covid-19 safety protocols.

