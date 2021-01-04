Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) has in strict compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols, celebrated his 50th birthday anniversary with 800 orphans in his constituency.

The senator put smiles on the faces of the 800 orphans in 4 homes across his constituency, where he donated food items and other materials.

The succuor, extended through Senator’s pet project, the Uba Sani Foundation, reached more than 800 Orphans in Ummu Atyam Orphanage home Unguwan Dosa, Addonai Orphanage Home, Barnawa, Naphtali Orphanage Home, Gonin Gora; and the Al-Ihsan Orphanage Home, Nasarawa.

The birthday celebration has added to Uba Sani’s hallmark in philanthropy while fast making a big mark in the federal legislature with several people focused bills within a short time.

READ ALSO:

The Senator chose to celebrate his birthday in such a quiet, reflective way in keeping with the mood of the nation and in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Uba Sani, on the occasion, said that in these challenging and difficult times, putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged and the vulnerable in the society has become an urgent imperative.

“We cannot claim to love God when we cannot lessen the pains of the needy in our midst,” he said.

Assorted food items, toiletries, blankets etc were distributed to all homes visited as the heads of the various orphanages appreciated Senator Uba Sani’s consistent benevolence and prayed for his success in the Senate and in his future endeavours.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: