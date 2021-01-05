A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Translate
Home » News » U.S. broke all possible rules of world politics, no new global war – Russia
U.S. broke all possible rules of world politics, no new global war – Russia
The United States (U.S.) created exceptional havoc in world politics by breaking all possible rules, yet a new global war is off the table as long as there is nuclear parity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.“Things show that no more ‘red lines’ remain at all.
“In world politics, our colleagues from the U.S. created such havoc that all rules were simply broken.
“Everything they teach at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations is no longer relevant.
“That’s it, all rules were broken,” Peskov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman denied that a new world war is what should be expected to follow the breakage of old rules.
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.