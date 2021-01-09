Breaking News
Translate

U.N.B.E.L.I.E.V.A.B.L.E: 2-year-old child run over twice by car survives

On 1:51 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Photo from Dailymail

A child in Switzerland survived after being driven over twice by a car, police reported on Saturday.

A driver was moving his car to a different parking spot in the town of Oberentfelden on Friday evening when he ran over the 2-year-old boy on a small balance bike.

READ ALSO: How man killed his colleague over N70,000 in Benue

When the boy’s mother shouted out at the 53-year-old man, he put the car in reverse and rolled over him a second time, police spokesperson Adrian Bieri told dpa.

The boy sustained bone fractures, but he remained conscious and responsive after the accident, according to the spokesperson.

A photo of the car showed that the driver had only cleared a small section of his windscreen of ice.

The man’s driving license was revoked. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!