Twist as family discovers remains of missing daughter in mortuary

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

There has been a twist following the discovery of the remains of 20-year-old Beauty Nwigbaranee, a final year student of the Department of Education, Rivers State University, in a mortuary.

The said lady had allegedly visited a Port Harcourt based clergyman, Pastor Sodje Masodje, who is believed to be her lover, on the 25th of December, and had not returned home ever since.

The cleric, the Senior Pastor of City of Angels International Ministries, Eneka, was arrested by the operatives of Garrison of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, was later handed over to the Rivers State Police Command on request of the family.

However, the counsel for the family of the missing lady, Gobari Deebom, told Sunday Vanguard that the remains of the missing had been found in a mortuary in Ahoada Area of Rivers State, on Wednesday.

He said the family got a hint that the remains of the lady, was deposited at a yet to be disclosed mortuary in Ahoada on the 26th of December, by an undisclosed person. Deebom said the family visited the mortuary and has identified the corpse as that of their daughter.

The counsel regretted that the remains of the lady had no bruises to link the death to a ghastly motor accident.

He said: “The family was called that the remains of their daughter was at the mortuary in Ahoada. When we got there we saw the body.

“The twist there now is that nobody has accepted that he brought the corpse there. The mortuary attendant we met said the corpse was brought by a policeman. He did not give us his name.

“We are wondering how a policeman will bringing the corpse without leaving his details. Our people have gone there to get her picture, they mortuary attendants have refused such access.”

He regretted that the police have granted the suspect, Masodje bail, while it has not concluded an investigation into the matter.

Deebom called on the Inspector General of Police intervene in the matter and ensure that justice is giving to the family.

“We are in shock that the pastor who brought this girl out from her house and who is the prime suspect in this matter has been granted bail. We are calling on the IG of Police to use his good office to ensure that we get justice in this matter, he added.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

“Whatever our findings are will be made public. So far we (police) have been able to locate and sight the corpse of the deceased girl and ‘accident’ vehicles have also been sighted. The investigation will reveal what really happened.

“We can assure the public that at the end of the day justice will be served. All the parties will get justice, including the late girl. She will get justice based on what the CP has put in place.”

