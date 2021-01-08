Breaking News
Translate

Trump reveals he won’t be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration

On 3:38 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Trump
President Donald Trump of USA.

President Trump said Friday he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 after admitting defeat in the wake of his supporters storming the US Capitol.

Trump tweeted, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.” Vice President Mike Pence, however, is expected to attend, according to reports.

ALSO READ: FG empowers 27,000 youths with N1.62bn in Jigawa

Some Republicans are urging Trump to change his mind for a seamless transition of power that is a hallmark of the United States.

“I am urging the President to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said in a statement.

“I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world,” Scott said.

ALSO READ: NPFL: Akwa United, Abia Warriors open Matchday 3 fixtures

Only three presidents skipped their successor’s inauguration. Most recently, outgoing President Andrew Johnson skipped incoming President Ulysses S. Grant’ inauguration in 1869. In the early 1800s, President John Adams and his son President John Quincy Adams skipped their successors’ inaugurations after losing re-election.

Trump confirmed he won’t go to the pared-down celebration after accepting his own defeat in a Thursday video following the violent break-in at the Capitol by his supporters seeking to prevent certification of Biden’s win.

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” Trump said in that video.

NY Post

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!