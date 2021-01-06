Breaking News
Trump calls for calm as Capitol Hill protest turns messy

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP

President Donald Trump has called for calm as Capitol Hill witnesses messy protests in the United States.

Trump’s supporters, in a solidarity march, went berserk, destroying properties.

Security Operatives have stepped in to restore some peace.

Senate and House leaders are reportedly in an undisclosed location

Trump through his verified Twitter handle to remind his supporters that their party respects law and order and asked his supporters to remain peaceful.

