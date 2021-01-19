Troops lay ambush, kill two bandits at Kagarko LGA in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Troops under the auspices of Operation Thunder Strike on Monday night killed two bandits along the Sabon Iche-Kagarko Road, Kagarko local government area.

According to the operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops laid an ambush along the route following credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement in the area.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Tuesday that

while attempting to invade the road for an operation, the bandits entered the killing zone and the troops opened fire. The bandits returned fire as they beat a hasty retreat.

“After the firefight, the dead bodies of two bandits were retrieved by the troops, with the rest suspected to have escaped with gunshot wounds. The troops suffered no casualties.

“Confirmation from local sources revealed that the bandits were indeed part of the notorious group terrorizing the area.

“While expressing his elation at the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops’ gallantry and congratulated them for a successful expedition.

Aggressive patrols will continue in the general area.”

“Meanwhile, communities around the area are advised to report individuals seeking medical attention for suspicious injuries. Such reports can be forwarded via the Kaduna State security operations room on the phone lines: 09034000060, 08170189999 and via email: Internal.Security@kdsg.gov.ng ”

“Citizens are to note that any locals found harbouring or providing medical aid to bandits with bullet wounds will be charged as bandits.”

