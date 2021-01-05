Trivalence Media launches platform website owners can hire freelance writers

Kindly Share This Story:

A media company in Nigeria, Trivalence Media (TRC), has launched a platform, Lanre Writer, for website owners in Africa to hire freelance writers.

Trivalence Media during the official launch noted that there is a need for a platform like Lanre Writer (www.lanrewriter.com) during a time like this that there is a dearth of competent writers.

According to the company, Lanre Writer will provide interested clients with competent writers who can handle writing tasks such as press release, blog content, news writing, resume/cover letter, fictional write-up (e.g novel), product review, among others, provided “it is anything related to minting words”.

“Our writers are screened to ensure we present only the best to our clients. Before they sign up they are made to take a test that assesses their grammar, composition and expression,” TRC said.

“We also make it easier for our clients to hire in three (3) easy steps. Sign Up; Post your job(s); and Check out submitted proposals to choose your preferred writer(s).

“Our customer representatives are always on ground to guard new clients throughout the process.”

Speaking on the cost of hiring a writer on the platform, the company said; “In as much as we expect the best payment for our writers, we also make sure our clients get the best for their money”.

When asked how they source for their writers, Tivalence Media said; “most of our writers are recommended by writers already on the platform.

“We designed the platform in such a way that there will be no discrimination. All writers, both old and new have equal chances of landing a gig.

“Before they are allowed on the platform, they must pass our Writer Test Drive. All of the task they tackle in the test are similar to works they will be handling from clients.”

Trivalence Media is a media publishing company specialised in news publishing, online software publication, media consultancy, and related media businesses.

