Treat COVID-19 with same gravity as Polio ― Ganduje tells LG bosses

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the Local Government Chairmen in the state to treat COVID 19 pandemic, in the same manner, they treated and eradicate polio.

He made the call on Wednesday at a meeting discussing how to deal with the second wave of the COVID 19 global pandemic in the state with the chairmen at the Government House.

Ganduje expressed how impressed he is with the way the chairmen dealt with polio ceaselessly with vigor and determination and wants the same treatment to be given to COVID 19 in the state by the chairmen.

“You know how you treated Polio tirelessly with all seriousness and genuine feeling of responsibility, I want you to give COVID-19 similar treatment. Or even more than that.

“You know we fought the battle against Polio together, since when I was the Deputy Governor. It should still be fresh in your memories, how we worked round the clock and with Allah’s Blessing we gave our possible best for our dear country to become Polio-Free nation” the governor stated.

He, therefore, directed the chairmen to raise Committees at Local Government and Ward Levels Against COVID-19, which, according to him, would help in taming the pandemic from all fronts, insisting that, the action is absolutely necessary.

He also called on them to engage the security agents in what he described as the big task before them.

“We have produced and secured millions of face masks. You will all be given for distribution to your people. All hands must be on deck.”

Governor Ganduje discloses that he is aware the chairmen with soon be handing over to the newly elected chairmen and promises to continue with them from where they sopped.

“I know as out-going Chairmen, your tenure will soon come to an end. But those of you who are among the newly elected chairmen, I will soon re-invite you with other newly elected chairmen for the same stakeholders meeting.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to always see to the safety of our people at all levels. We still need to do more in all areas of the fight against COVID-19 pandemic” Ganduje declared.

