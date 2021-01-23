Tread softly, don’t arrest Sunday Igboho — Fani-Kayode warns IGP, Presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

Foremost Nigerian political critic and a former aviation minister, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode has warned the Nigerian inspector general of police and the presidency against arresting the Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, over a quit notice he issued to kidnappers and bandits operating in Ibarapa, Oyo State.

Fani-Kayode who has been at the forefront of criticising the operation of killer bandits, herdsmen, in all parts of Nigeria, gave the warning yesterday after Sunday Igboho visited the Ibarapa Area in Oyo State, shortly after the expiration of the notice of quit.

The fierce political critic, Fani-Kayode, In series of tweets, warned President Buhari and the IGP of dire consequences if Sunday Igboho is arrested.

He noted that Igboho would become an Oduduwa martyr if he is killed and a hero if arrested as the masses, would resist such arrest of someone perceived to be fighting a just course.

According to Fani-Kayode, “It would be dangerous, reckless and counter-productive for Buhari to arrest or kill Sunday Igboho. When the Northern youths demanded that Igbos should leave the north, no-one was arrested. Why should Sunday be arrested or killed for asking killer Fulani herdsmen to leave South-West?

But, In an interview with the BBC, Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media Mallam Garba Shehu confirmed that the Inspector General of Police. Mr Mohammed Adamu has issued an arrest order against the Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho.

Fani-Kayode cautioned Federal government to rather look the way of dialogue than exerting force on the freedom fighter.

He noted the issue could spiral into ethnic violence and unnecessary uprising if caution is thrown to the wind.

“I advise the FG to tread softly because Sunday has the full support of the Yoruba nation because he has spoken for the people. Kill him and you make him a martyr for Oduduwa, arrest him and you make him the greatest hero of the Yoruba since independence. Whichever way he wins.

He wondered if the best solution to solving the problem is not to arrest the herdsmen that kill and kidnap the people in the South-West, but arresting or killing those that are standing up and speaking for their victims.?

“Sunday did not ask for all Fulanis to leave South-West. He asked for the killers, terrorists and kidnappers amongst them to leave Ibarapa and the Yoruba people love him for it. Is that a crime? As long as he maintains the peace and does not indulge in or encourage any violence, I do not see what he has done wrong?

“In 1999 when Gani Adams was rising up, I identified him as a young man to watch. I wrote an essay about him and I said his courage would take him far. I was proved right. Today I identify Sunday Igboho who has stood up against wickedness, injustice & apartheid in our land when other Yoruba leaders were too timid to stand. I commend his courage.

