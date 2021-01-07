Three feared killed as youths clash with Amotekun operatives over carnival in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

THREE persons were feared dead during a bloody clash between youths and Amotekun operatives at Tapa in Oyo State when the latter attempted to stop the youths in organising carnival which has been banned in the state.

According to information gathered, some officers of the security outfit tried to disperse the youths which resulted in stiff resistance by the youths.

The source said, “In the course of trying to stop the carnival, there was an argument between the boys and the Amotekun men which made the boys throw stones at them.”

“Along the line, the Amotekun officers started shooting directly at them and now, at least three people have been confirmed dead while many people were injured.”

“Bullets were being removed from some people who did not partake in the carnival at all”.

The Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Col. Olayinka Olayanju(rtd), could not confirm the incident because he was on his way to the place.

He said, “I am on my way to Tapa. I am on my way to Tapa. I can’t tell you anything now until I investigate. I am on my way to Tapa ”.

Meanwhile, A former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Dr Olusola Ayandele has condemned what he described as a siege on Ibarapaland by some criminal elements especially Igangan, Idere, Tapa, Igbo-Ora and Ayete communities.

In a statement by his Personal Assistant (Media), Sola Adeleke, Dr Ayandele lamented the incessant loss of lives and property owing largely to the ineptitude of the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde who he called upon to act swiftly to restore peace and security in the state particularly Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun axis particularly in Igangan, Idere, Tapa, Igbo-Ora And Ayete Communities.

