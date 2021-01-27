The Elevation Church set to equip entrepreneurs on navigating uncertainties

Kindly Share This Story:

Frontline non-denominational Christian ministry, The Elevation Church (TEC), is set to equip entrepreneurs and business executives to build lasting businesses at her annual business outlook event, Vantage Forum, taking place virtually on Saturday, 30th January 2021 from 9.am to noon.Now in its 7th edition, Vantage Forum will host renowned Economist, Bismarck Rewane, Digital Empowerment, Advocate, Juliet Ehimuan, and Global Influence Consultant, Kunle Soriyan, who will join other business and economic thought leaders to share pathways to navigate through the uncertainties of the present times.

Themed ‘Built to Last: Navigating Uncertainties’, Vantage Forum 2021 aims to resource and equip entrepreneurs and C-suite executives to building lasting businesses and navigate unprecedented terrains through strategic insights on economic trends, government policies, and other crucial aspects of running successful businesses in today’s world.

“As a church, we organise learning and human capital development opportunities such as the Vantage Forum because we believe we have a role to empower people with the requisite skills and expertise required to excel in various endeavours. Our vision at The Elevation church is to make greatness common and Vantage Forum is one of the platforms we deploy to actualise that vision,” said Godman Akinlabi, Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church.

Vantage Forum will be solely virtual for the first time in 2021, in adapting to the realities of the ongoing pandemic. It will feature other renowned speakers such as Funke Amobi, Head Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC; Yemi Faseun, Senior HR Executive, Globacom; Chinyere Almona, CEO Vantage Coaching & Consulting Services; and Godman Akinlabi, Lead Pastor, The Elevation Church.

The Elevation Church continues to push for higher education and training of businesspersons and the annual Forum provides the opportunity and promotes networking, rubbing of minds, and developing insight-based strategies that will, in turn, contribute to the growth of the economy of the nation and continent.

“Beyond Vantage Forum, TEC hosts a series of webinars, both quarterly and on-demand, conferences such as Business Roundtable, and small interest-based group meetings, to further expatiate on the information gleaned from the Forum, thus helping interested individuals to apply the learning from the conference in everyday business scenarios,” said Wale Onadeko, head of the organizing committee for the Vantage Forum and Executive Director, ARM Agribusiness.

Previous editions of the Vantage Forum featured eminent personalities in the business space, including the MD of Access Bank PLC, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; MD, ARM- Harith Infrastructure Investments Ltd, Opuiyo Oforiokuma; MD/CEO – African Operations, Inlaks Limited, Femi Adeoti; Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika; and MD of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, amongst others.

Registration is free albeit mandatory and can be done online at elevationng.org/vantageforum

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: