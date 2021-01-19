Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Speakers of Ebonyi and Kogi States House of Assemblies, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru and Hon. Mathew Kolawole, yesterday vowed to work in synergy to ensure that South-East and the North-Central run a joint presidential ticket in the 2023 election.

In his remarks, the National Vice Chairman, Southeast zone and Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, stressed that there was the need for the two geopolitical zones to work in unity to ensure that both zones achieved their aim in the next presidential election.

He vowed to join forces with Kogi state Assembly to canvass support for a joint presidential ticket between Southeast and North Central in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Nwifuru revealed the preparedness of Ebonyi lawmakers to support the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello’s Presidential ambition, only if the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, endorses him as the North Central candidate.

He made this known while addressing the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mathew Kolawole, together with seven other colleagues who visited Ebonyi State to solicit the support of the State Legislators for the 2023 presidential ambition of their Governor, Yahaya Bello, which took place at the Speakers’ lodge.

Nwifuru noted that it was the turn of the North-Central and South-East zones to produce the President of Nigeria, but for the sake of equity and justice, that South-East zone deserved the presidential position.

He appealed to the Kogi lawmakers to as well support David Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor to take up the mantle of leadership of the country in 2023.

“I appeal that if the Party zones the presidential position to the South-East zone, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi should be supported to rule the country, while Governor Bello can still be supported to be his Vice President”, he said

Earlier, Rt Hon. Kolawole maintained that Governor Bello is the best candidate to rule Nigeria come 2023 and that he has performed excellently well while in office as a Governor.

He noted that Bello had won several awards especially on security, which according to him, is an indication that he could handle the security challenges facing the country.

He explained that the North-Central and South-East regions deserved consideration for the positions of Nigeria’s President and Vice President, especially in the 2023 general election, adding that the two geographical zones had not been given any chance to occupy the nation’s seat of power.

The Kogi Speaker, however, applauded the defection of Governor Umahi to the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying that the defection was in the best interest of the region.

He stressed that the support of Ebonyi to the Bello’s 2023 project, would automatically make Governor Umahi become the Vice President.

“Your people will benefit more. We in Kogi House have robust relationships with the executive arm. For best functionality, you need cordiality with other arms. Our Governor is the youngest and doing well including security.

“We have passed a vote of confidence on him. We went further to look at the geopolitical zone in the country. We passed the resolution that our governor should be the first to contest the president in 2023. We feel he can handle this country. Let there be fair sharing in the position.

“North Central should produce the president in 2023. It’s a notification that our Governor will be contesting for the position of the President in 2023. We urged the APC members in the State that the North-Central and South-East should produce the President and vice president in 2023” Kolawole stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: