Tensions: Dialogue with herders, PDP BoT chair tells Akeredolu, Makinde

…Wants quit notice on herders reversed in Ondo

By Dirisu Yakubu

Against the backdrop of tensions occasioned by the recent face-off between herders and the people of Ondo and Oyo states, Senator Walid Jibrin, Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged Governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Seyi Makinde to dialogue with Fulanis living in their domains as a means of resolving existing differences.

Senator Jibrin, who is the Sarkin Fulani of Nasarawa state, gave the charge yesterday in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

He specifically urged Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state to reverse the relocation order earlier issued to herders in the state, to pave way for Fulani elders to interface with their people to find a quick end to the crisis.

“I am calling on all Nigerians especially Governors of Ondo and Oyo states, citizens of the two states, all security outfits in the affected states and all Fulanis to adopt necessary reconciliation (moves) and rely on effective dialogue in solving all misunderstandings going on between the states and Fulanis living in those states.

“Yorubas, Igbos, Ijaws and Fulanis must live peacefully forever. I do not support anyone who says that all lands in Nigeria belong to Fulanis. Lands belong to states. I support governors trying to solve these problems between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in every state.

“The order given to all Fulanis residing in Ondo to evacuate from the state immediately should be reversed to allow elders and Governors Forum to handle this matter peacefully and amicably.

“As a prominent Fulani leader myself, and a responsible elder statesman I am making all efforts to invite all Fulani associations to come together for a truce that will solve this matter without any fight or war. We have been living peacefully in Nigeria since the end of the Nigeria/Biafra War,” the statement read in part.

