Tension in Anambra community over sack of cabinet member by Monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THERE is mounting tension in the sleepy town of Amorka in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State following the withdrawal of the chieftaincy title of the executive secretary of the Anambra State Judicial Service Commission, Chief S.U. Mbanaso, by the traditional ruler of the town, Igwe K. 0. Obiriolemgbe.

Apart from the withdrawal of the chieftaincy title, the monarch also announced the expulsion of Mbanaso from the community’s Council of Chiefs over what he described as gross misconduct.

In a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard, Mbanaso said he was still unaware of his sack by the monarch, adding that the announcement had raised so much tension in the community.

He said: “For clarity purposes, till this moment, I have not received any communication regarding my purported expulsion from the Amorka Council of Chiefs. I remain unaware of any action of mine, whether in our Amorka community or anywhere else, that amounted to, either ‘series of activities aimed at destabilizing Amorka community and the unity among the people, or the vaunted ‘gross misconduct.

“This is so because I neither committed any indiscretion anywhere, including in our Amorka community, nor was I ever informed of the existence of any disciplinary committee hearing anywhere against my person or invited to such a hearing.”

According to him, Igwe Obiriolemgbe, without giving me a hearing, slammed an indefinite suspension on me and one chief Stanley Anujulu; also of the same Amorka Council of Chiefs. The reason adduced was that I accepted appointment as chairman of the town’s caretaker committee of the embattled Amorka Town Union from the Anambra State government on 18/5/2018, without ‘permission’ from the Igwe.”

He recalled that in spite of the said suspension, and intent on restoring peace to his troubled community in accordance with the call to duty by the Anambra State government, he went ahead to conduct the most credible, free and fair town union election in the community for the members of the Amorka Improvement Union (AIU) executive committee in the history of the community.

He added that after the successful election, he decided to stay away from politics, including Amorka community politics, to face his present job as executive secretary of Anambra State Judicial Service Commission.

“The crux of the intractable strife in Amorka community is the Igwe’s design and desire to privatize the Royal/Chieftaincy stool of Amorka community by, very much against the undisputed history of the town, declaring the Amorka Chieftaincy stool to be hereditary.

“Unable to recruit me into the archaic and mundane mission, I easily became a target of attacks by the Igwe and some invertebrate council members.

“Fair hearing is a constitutional condition precedent to depriving any citizen his property, rights and privileges,” Mbanaso said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: