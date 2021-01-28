Tension as Sule Lamido lambasts Tinubu, Fashola over attack on Fulanis in Southwest

Kindly Share This Story:

says romance between Buhari and Tinubu has ended

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The attack on Fulanis in the Southwest is leading to surmounting tension as former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido lambasts the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu, saying he has remained indifferent over the recent attack on Fulanis in the southwestern region of Nigeria, despite his support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency in 2015.

He stated this in Kano while receiving 27 newly elected Local Government Chapter Chairmen of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa at his office on Thursday.

Lamido lamented that Fulanis are being persecuted in the country, especially the southwestern part because they are Buhari’s tribe.

Lamido has also blasted the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, his counterparts in transportation and labour employment ministries, Rotimi Amaechi and Chris Ngige for not defending Fulanis in their region despite being with president Buhari.

According to him, Buhari did not come to power but with the support of Tinubu and other politicians in the South, noting that those that supported him to be the president have failed to protect his people while in a difficult situation.

He further noted that Buhari being a Fulani man by tribe does not mean every Fulani in the northern part of Nigeria supported and voted for him, saying, “even me as a Fulani man did not vote for him.

“They are reading Fulani through Buhari, who is also of Fulani tribe. They failed to understand that it is not every Fulani that supports Buhari. Even me, I am a Fulani by tribe but did not vote for Buhari.

“But, what Fulanis are going through in this country is unfortunate. We are being persecuted, abused, endangered, called names, just because Buhari is from us. This is not fair. This is unjust.

“Why have those from the South, who brought Buhari to power in 2015 failed to defend his people in their region? Where are the Tinubus, Fasholas, Amaechis, Ngiges, Soyinkas, Rochas, where are all these, why can’t they protect Buhari’s people?” Lamido asked rhetorically.

Lamido also stated that Fulanis, like other Nigerians, have the right to live in every part of the country, lamenting that the tribe is now facing persecution, especially in the hands of Yorubas.

It would be recalled that on Monday, January 18, 2021, Governor Rotimi Akeredelu of Ondo state issued a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herders, citing the rising cases of insecurity in the state.

Also, in Oyo State, an activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more popularly known as Sunday Igboho issued an ultimatum to Fulanis to leave the state or face severe consequences, a situation that led him to mobilize his followers to storm the Fulani settlement in the ancient town of Oyo to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir and burnt down his house and property.

He however reaffirmed his stance that Buhari would not hand over power to Tinubu in 2023, alleging that the romance that existed between the president and the APC national leader had been concluded.

“Buhari used Tinubu to become Nigeria’s president. Likewise, Tinubu used Buhari to fulfill his political desire. So, it is a mutual interest that had been fulfilled. So, the agenda has been concluded.

“The southerners used Buhari to attain their political goals. Those goals are political and economic goals, such as appointments and infrastructure, which is now happening there.

“Let me tell you that they just used Buhari because he is the main attraction and appeal in the country. That is why they used him to lead the coalition because in the legacy party no material except Buhari. He is the only material that could be sold easily in the country from the legacy parties, that is what happened.

“So, it is now over. It was a mutual arrangement and all desires had been fulfilled by both parties,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

