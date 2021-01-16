Tegbe extols virtue of Alaafin on 50th coronation anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State (APC), Chief Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has extolled the virtue of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, just as the monarch celebrated his 50th coronation anniversary.

Tegbe, said the monarch has used his throne to build bridges of friendship and harmony across the Yoruba race.

He said this in a statement made available to newsmen while congratulating the Monarch on his 50th coronation anniversary.

Tegbe, said Oba Adeyemi has displayed uncommon wisdom and emotional intelligence in administering his domain, fostering peace and sustainable development.

Also read:

His words: “I felicitate with His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on the 50th Anniversary of his ascension to the throne.”

“In half a century, Kabiyesi has displayed uncommon wisdom and emotional intelligence in administering his domain, fostering peace and sustainable development.”

“Iku Baba Yeye has sustained our heritage and identity as a people. He is best described as an encyclopedia of the culture and traditions of the entire Yoruba race.”

“Our Father has used his throne to build bridges of friendship and harmony in the state, across Yoruba Land and beyond.”

“I remain proud of his progressive ideals, particularly the legacy of peace and harmony which Yorubas are known for,” Tegbe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: