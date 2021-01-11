Teenager in court for allegedly stealing employer’s motorcycle

Kindly Share This Story:

A teenager, Godwin Simon, who allegedly stole his employer’s motorcycle worth N231,000, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, FCT.

The police charged Simon, who resides in Nyanya, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant was entrusted with a motorcycle for commercial purpose.

He alleged that the defendant who failed to remit the N7,000 agreed on, later reported the motorcycle stolen.

The prosecutor said that the matter was reported at the Nyanya Police Station by the complainant, Agaba Daniel.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Anas Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000.

Mohammed also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties, who should live within the court’s jurisdiction.

The judge adjourned the case until Feb. 2 for hearing.

