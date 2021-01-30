Task force arrests 40 alleged violators of sanitation laws in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

A task force on environmental sanitation in Oyo on Saturday arrested 40 persons in Ibadan for allegedly violating the environmental sanitation laws.

The team also impounded 50 vehicles and 75 motorcycles during the monthly sanitation, which usually holds from 6 a.m to 9 a.m.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr Abdulateef Oyeleke, who lead the task force, told newsmen that government was worried by the “unconcerned attitude of some residents towards the exercise”.

Oyeleke said that many people still went about their businesses during the exercise, in spite of the sensitisation campaign against the filthy environment and government’s “clean and green initiative” to rid the state of epidemic.

“People are expected to observe the exercise by taking care of their surroundings but many residents did not care to observe it.

“There is restriction of vehicular and human movement and anyone found on the road, except those on an essential services, would be made to face the law and appropriate sanctions would be given.

“This is to let the people know that nobody is above the law and people should be made to be respecters of the law of the land.

“So, those apprehended will serve as deterrent to others that might want to do the same next time,” Oyeleke said.

He implored residents of the state to henceforth take the exercise as a matter of obligation, saying that this would make the state safer and healthier for people to live in.

The commissioner was accompanied during the monitoring by the Chairman of the Environmental Taskforce, ACP Francis Ojomo, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, and Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Mr Ademola Aderinto. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

