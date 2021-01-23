Talk show legend, Larry King, dies of COVID-19 complications

Kindly Share This Story:

Larry King, the American talk show legend is dead. The 87-year-old broadcaster died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, USA, says Ora Media Company, which he co-founded.

The firm said his funeral arrangements would be announced later.

A statement by Ora read: “With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s made thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programmes, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.

“Whether he was interviewing a U.S. President, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, uncomplicated questions.

“He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief. Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

“Funeral services and a memorial service will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time.”

The talk show host had faced several health problems in recent years, including heart attacks.

King rose to fame in the 1970s with his radio programme The Larry King Show, on the commercial network Mutual Broadcasting System.

According to BBC, he was treated in hospital for Covid-19 this month. And the talk show host had faced several health problems in recent years, including heart attacks.

BBC gave a brief background into Lary King’s rich legend: He was host of Larry King Live on CNN, between 1985 and 2010, holding interviews with a host of guests.

He also wrote a column for the USA Today newspaper for over 20 years.

Most recently, King hosted another programme, Larry King Now, broadcast on Hulu and RT, Russia’s state-controlled international broadcaster.

