Suspects connected to DLHS crisis charged to Court – Police

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has charged the suspects connected to the Deeper Life High School crisis have been charged to Court.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen Wednesday evening in Uyo.

MacDon reiterated that the police investigation into the controversial issue followed a petition to the Commissioner of Police by Mrs Deborah Archibong, mother of Don Davies who was allegedly molested and maltreated by the accused students and School management.

disclosed that Mrs. Ndidi Solomon and four other staff including four other staff charged to Magistrate Court while the two students were charged to juvenile court.

He stated, ” Consequent upon a petition from one Mrs. Deborah Archibong to the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, and upon the Commissioner’s directive for a discreet investigation into the issues contained herein, one Mrs Ndidi Solomon (45) and four other staff including two students whose actions or inactions negated extant laws have been today charged to Court.

“While Mrs Ndidi Solomon and four others were charged to Magistrate Court, the two students were charged to Juvenile Court.

“The Commissioner of Police while noting that it is only expedient for matters of this nature to be quickly investigated and the Courts allowed to decide on its merit, has called on School authorities to take the welfare and discipline of their students seriously.

“The command wishes to state that it has great respect for Fundamental Human Rights and will continue to protect the rights of citizens as constitutionally provided”

