Suspected hoodlums attack Police Station, kill three officers, injure two in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

NO fewer than three police officers were, weekend shot dead while two others sustained bullet wounds at Onueke Police Station in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Vanguard gathered that the policemen were attacked by suspected hoodlums who stormed the police station in the night.

Investigations revealed that the slain officers were two inspectors and one female who was relaxing in her room when the hoodlums struck.

It was also gathered that the attackers stole two AK 47 rifles from the affected police station.

In recent times, there had been reported cases of cult clashes in Onueke, the location of the incident.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Loveth Oda, who confirmed the incident explained that corpses of the slain officers had been deposited in a mortuary while the two who sustained bullet wounds were receiving treatment.

However, the Commissioner for Internal Security in the State, Mr Stanley Okoroemegha, said the government was saddened by the incident.

Okoroemegha gave security agencies forty-eight hours to brief the government on how such a breach could have occurred without any intelligence to forestall it. Ends

