Suspected cultists attack vigilante group in Edo over arrest of member

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THERE is tension among members of the vigilante groups in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state over alleged threats by a cult group to attack their facilities in two Ibillo and Ogugu over the alleged arrest of a member of the cult group and another sustaining injury while allegedly resisting arrest.

Sunday Vanguard gathered yesterday that the suspected cult group had threatened to attack the Ibillo secretariat of the Vigilante group by yesterday evening a development that has led to the vigilante group mobilising to protect their secretariat and the matter already reported at the Ibillo police station.

One of the vigilante groups in the area told Sunday Vanguard that “This cult group has been threatening to attack our colleagues and even said they will attack our office in Ibillo by 4 pm today (yesterday).

“They said we arrested one of their members who are already with the police and that another was injured who was resisting arrest and he is in the hospital. They said we must present the particular member of the vigilante group that attacked their member otherwise they will draw a battle line between them and us”

On what action they have taken, he said “The matter is already before the police, the person who was arrested has been handed over to the police while the one injured is receiving treatment in the hospital but we have also informed the police on this threat of attack and we are also calling on all our men to report at our office in Ibillo because the cult boys have threatened that they will attack us. They have been disturbing the peace in their area with their activities”

