Sunday Igboho says over N50m lost to inferno, denies being used for thuggery by Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Acclaimed Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo is popularly known as ‘Sunday Ighoho,’ has challenged Senator Babafemi Ojudu to bring evidence of his claims in his write up where he said he was hired as a political thug for All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Igboho, while responding to questions from newsmen in the morning of the invasion of his house by arsonist said: “I don’t know him, he is a liar, I was not trained by Baba Adedibu, Senator Ladoja is my boss and I have never betrayed him.

Senator Ojudu, who is a Special Adviser political to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his article which went viral on Monday, claimed that he met with Sunday Igboho in Ibadan and later took him to Tinubu in Akure during the 2009 re-run election in Ekiti, where he was engaged to neutralise the operation of the PDP hired thugs.

Also read:

But Igboho, while denying the claims said, Senator Ojudu should use his children to swear that such things happened: “It is a plot to distract me and give me a bad name, I never collected money from politicians to do this and it is painful that politicians are conniving with Fulani to distract us but I will never be distracted.”

“From my investigation about him, I have found out he has no impact as a Commissioner in Lagos and as a senator in Ekiti, what are his achievements? How many people did he help, how many projects did he facilitate? It was Fayose that achieved many things in Ekiti, tell Ojodu to caution himself.”

Speaking on the alleged arsonists that attacked his house, Igboho said, they broke the gate to gain entrance, while the two people in the house flee from the scene to avoid being killed, adding that property worth over N50m was damaged in the building.

“When the fire started, they called me and by the time I got there, the arsonists have run away. They are cowards; why can’t they come to where I live, you would have seen evidence because they won’t escape,” he boasted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: