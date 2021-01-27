Succour for Anambra community, as philanthropist builds road

Kindly Share This Story:

SUCCOUR came the way of the people of Uke in Idemili North Council of Anambra State as one of their sons, Chief Tochukwu Kpajie, put smiles on their faces by constructing a major road in the community, saving them from years of agony of bad roads.

Commissioning the road named Igwe GNC Ezeude Road at Ezema/Ubuluenu in Uke, Governor Willie Obiano commended Kpajie for his gesture and called for more grassroots support and assistance in the provision of social amenities in the state.

Governor Obiano said such private interventions from the likes of Kpajie motivate and encourage the government and called on other well-to-do businessmen to emulate Kpajie’s gesture.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Emeka Ohuoha, the governor thanked Chief Kpajie and the traditional ruler of Uke, Igwe Charles Agbala and the people of Uke for their continued support to his administration.

The governor also called on the citizens of other communities in the state to take ownership of the infrastructure in their areas and protect them to ensure they last.

Obiano also assured that the government would continue to provide conducive environment for peace and development to thrive in all parts of the state.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler, Igwe Agbala commended Kpajie for doing the road project, saying he had once again risen to the occasion to prove himself a selfless, a true patriot and worthy son of Uke.

The monarch further lauded Kpajie, saying that he has clearly taken up the task of putting smiles on the faces of people around him, especially Uke people.

In his remarks, Kpajie said he embarked on the project to ameliorate the hardship his people go through on account of bad roads in the community.

He appealed to other affluent citizens in the community to seek out other areas to assist in the development of Uke.

His words: “The idea to build this road dates back to my primary school days when I used to trek with difficulties through the waterlogged and murky terrain to Okaa Omee Memorial Primary School, Uke; with a thought that if I had money I would fix the road.

“To dispel the doubts and misapprehensions of those who differ in naming the road after Igwe G.N.C. Ezeude, I categorically state here that the honour is well deserved.

“The late Igwe was a man of many parts, a captain of industry, and a quintessential Uke patriot whose thirst for making life better for the people of Uke was unequalled.”

The ceremony attracted many eminent sons and daughters of the community.

Vanguard News Nigeria

