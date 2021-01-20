Subversive elements radicalizing Diaspora to promote destabilization of Nigeria from abroad – CNM

Kindly Share This Story:

Some Nigerians with questionable character in the Diaspora have indulged in malicious campaigns to radicalize their compatriots and promote destabilization back home.

This revelation was made by the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) in a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the group, these subversive elements intend to tarnish the image of leaders, while ultimately activating insecurity and economic crisis that would lead to anarchy.

In his address, CNM’s leader, Patriot Sabo Odeh said Nigerians must be aware of these elements who deliberately instigate problems back home and escape with their families to safe abodes.

According to Odeh, they sponsor youths to protest under the pretext of democratic liberty and fail to speak out when it turns violent.

The coalition recalled the role played by these Nigerians abroad in fuelling last year’s EndSARS protest which eventually led to arson, unrest and bloodbath.

The group wondered why these Nigerians who criticised the Federal Government for quelling further breakdown of law and order suddenly went mute when police were deployed at U.S. Capitol Hill.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, however, advised Nigerians to wake up from slumber, before the antics and sinister plans of these elements in the diaspora would cause the total ruination of our country.

It added that the mindless assault and undermining of the peace and security of our country in the guise of the exercise of democratic rights must cease.

Kindly Share This Story: