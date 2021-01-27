Breaking News
Translate

Stray bullet kills plantain seller, as cult groups clash in Oyo

On 8:23 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

A 60- year-old woman, identified as Iya Oluso, who sells roasted plantain at Ilupeju area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during a bloody clash between two rival cult groups Monday.

It was gathered that the fight between the groups started Sunday at a party where some people sustained injuries and there was a reprisal attack by the other group whose members sustained injuries from the previous fight.

According to an eyewitness, all efforts to resuscitate the woman after being hit by bullet were unsuccessful as she later died.

READ ALSO: One dead, four injured in Osun lone auto accident

The eyewitness said those that came for the reprisal were about 50 in number.

When the dust settled, some vehicles parked on the road were vandalized by the hoodlums.

The Public Relations Officer, of the state Police Command, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!