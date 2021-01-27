Kindly Share This Story:

A magistrate court in Adamawa has ordered seven people to restore the health of a three-year-old girl whom they reportedly admitted to bewitching with a strange illness.

The defendants include 60-year- old Halima Jonta of Dumne town, in Song local government area of the state, and five other children between the ages of four and six.

According to TheCable, they were said to have been arrested by the community leaders and arraigned for allegedly afflicting the victim with a life-threatening illness through witchcraft.

During the court session, Jonta confessed to have killed seven people in seven years with the help of two other alleged witches since she joined the cult in Dumne town.

The defendants who admitted to have bewitched the child accused one another and other relations for initiating them into witchcraft.

READ ALSO:

The suspects claimed they made efforts to heal the three-year-old girl but without success.

They said only Dudu, another suspect who is now at large, can undo the spell.

Delivering a ruling, Umar Gangs, the magistrate, ordered the arrest of Dudu.

He ordered the defendants to heal the child within 24 hours, adding that the court would hold them responsible if the health condition of the child deteriorated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: