By Dapo Akinrefon

The Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, on Sunday, warned the Presidency and the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, against playing politics and ethnicity with the worrisome state of security in the South-West.

Mr. Wasiu Afolabi, Deputy President to the late OPC Founder, Dr. Frederick Fasehun, in a statement noted that no southerner would go to the North and carry out killing, kidnapping and banditry that Fulani criminals have unleashed on southern communities and highways.

The statement read: “The ACF is threatening reprisals instead of telling its sons to halt their criminality. ACF should know that nobody has a monopoly over violence.

“Although the millions of law-abiding Fulani men and women living in our midst have absolutely no cause for alarm, those Fulani criminals hiding under the cloak of being herdsmen to perpetrate evil against law-abiding citizens should know their time is up. Henceforth, it will be fire for fire.

“We are fully prepared to help enforce Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s quit notice in Ondo State at the expiration of the two-week deadline.

“Anybody found in the jungle will be regarded as a kidnapper and bandit and will be appropriately dealt with.

“We, Yoruba, shall rise up to defend our land from foreign marauders who daily rape our women, kill our farmers and kidnap Nigerian citizens. Enough is enough.”

OPC also described the manhunt launched by the police for Igboho as misguided and provocative.

“The government must guarantee the life of Sunday Igboho. Rather than declare Sunday Adeyemo an outlaw, the Federal Government’s security agencies should turn their attention against criminal elements engaging in kidnappings and killings in the South.

“The Presidency’s opposition to Akeredolu’s order was divisive, provocative and ill-advised, as well as an insult to the country’s federalism and the Separation of Powers principle of the Constitution.

“In this Federation, one level of government will be overstepping its bounds by dictating to another level of government.

“The evil of kidnapping and killing being perpetrated by Nigerian Fulani and their foreign cousins can no longer be tolerated.

“This kid gloves treatment was how authorities encouraged Boko Haram to transform into a full-blown terrorist organisation that has made the North-East the most dangerous place to live in the world.

“Therefore, in line with Akeredolu’s directive as the Chief Security Officer of Ondo State, herdsmen, tourists and farmers alike must vacate forest reserves to enable security agents and vigilantes move in to smoke kidnappers out of their hiding places and restore sanity to the backwoods.

“We cannot fold our arms and wait to be wiped out of our fatherland by foreign elements. The Yoruba are peace-loving people with a great reputation for extending hospitality to visitors in order to produce mutually-beneficial advantages.

“But what we see today are invaders, murderers and parasites committed to snuffing the life out of their hosts. We can no longer tolerate them and we must reclaim not only our land but our peace from these children of Satan.

“Time has come for all Nigerians, especially the National Assembly, to compel the President to alter the security architecture to conform to the Federal Character principle of the Nigerian Constitution he swore to uphold.

What obtains now is lopsided in favour of a section of the country and this is dangerous.”

