StarTimes, others tipped to boost Africa’s digital TV penetration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

If the reports of London-based Digital TV Research Ltd, is anything to go by, the African pay-TV market is set to reach 51 million subscribers by 2026. This means an addition of almost 17 million pay-TV subscribers between 2020 and 2026.

However, the report, forecasted Nigeria to be the largest single country with 11 million pay-TV subscribers, with South Africa bringing in another 9 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, Digital TV Research says that StarTimes/StarSat would enjoy the most impressive growth in Africa, from 10.11 million subs at end-2020 to 16.86 million by 2026.

This would be followed by MultiChoice from 15.51 million subs across satellite TV platform DStv and DTT platform GOtv by end-2020. This total will grow to 19.67 million by 2026, with a marked slowdown of satellite TV growth.

France’s Vivendi with 5.41 million subs on its Canal Plus satellite TV platform and Easy TV by end-2020, which will climb to 7.90 million by 2026, the report says.

StarTimes’ edge has been its affordable pricing. “Since 2008 when StarTimes started operation in the African market, the company has been sparing no effort to realise its ambitious mission to ensure every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV.

“Because of StarTimes, the price of pay-TV has been greatly lowered, from an average $50 per month to 3 or 5 dollars per month. And to date, this is StarTimes greatest achievement to make digital TV affordable for all families.” Ali Auta, Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria says.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: