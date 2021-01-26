South-West women slams Nnamdi Kanu over comments on Igboho

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale— AKURE

A South-West women’s group, Yoruba Women in Government, YWIG, on Tuesday, slammed the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, for working to create enmity among the peoples of the country and creating a bad image for the people of the South-East.

The group, in a statement in Akure, by its Chairperson, Chief Fumilayo Adesanwo, harped on the need for unity and mutual understanding among the peoples of the country and within the South-West.

YWIG said: “We feel very sorry for the people who listen to the sermons of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

“Nnamdi Kanu’s statements portray him as one who is ignorant of the police hierarchy in Nigeria.

“As it concerns Oyo State and the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, we feel very strongly, that it is very wrong for Kanu to urge the CP to flout the orders of the IGP.”

While lauding the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, the group underscored the IGP’s focused and purposeful leadership, the CP’s academic and professional credentials and her vision to set a record in Oyo State’s security history.

The statement read: “Another round of ethnic feuding in Oyo State started last week. One Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, alongside his followers stormed the Fulani settlement in Igangan, Ibarapa to eject Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir.

“This antagonistic position towards Fulani can hardly be described as the best thing to do. This action appeared not to have gone down well with Nigerians.

“But much ado has been created over the reported order to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Sunday Igboho.

“Indeed, some Nigerians in Diaspora have attempted to denigrate the Inspector-General of Police for directing the Oyo State Police Command to arrest Igboho.

“For sure, the good people of Oyo State have every obligation to fight crimes ranging from kidnapping, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands at all cost, but without promoting anarchy,

“Forcefulness, dissent, general bad manners and unruly behaviour should not be encouraged in a decent society.

“Nigerians should disregard the various lies being peddled by the self-acclaimed Igbo leader against the Inspector-General of Police and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police.

“There is no plan to stop the agenda of the people of the South-West. There is no plan to ferment enmity between the South-East and the South-West.

“We commend the Police for doing what they are statutorily assigned to do.

“We urge the Oyo State Police Commissioner not to succumb to the propaganda and blackmail daily oozing out of the mouths of some enemies of Nigeria.

“We urge the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to ignore calls by the self-acclaimed Igbo leader in Diaspora to resign from office.

“It was reassuring to see how thoughtfully the Inspector-General of Police responded to the incident.

“The police must go the whole hog to put a stop to the acts of the lawlessness of some people in the country.

“We commend Governor Seyi Makinde for being responsible and responsive to the needs of all. We urge him to continue to support the police and other security agencies.

“We also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for showing that lawlessness and brigandage are alien to our culture.”

